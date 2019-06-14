The Stanley Cup spent the night with Clayton police officers

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Stanley Cup spent the night under the watchful eye of Clayton Police Department officers. Blues players joined the officers in photos posted to Facebook:

“The Stanley Cup was well protected as it spent Thursday night in Clayton. Officers from the Clayton Police Department were invited by St. Louis Blues players to see and hoist the Stanley Cup.

Congratulations St. Louis Blues and thank you for the opportunity.

WE HAVE THE CUP!!!!”

The St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup celebration continued more than 24 hours after the team took to the ice in Game 7 against the Bruins in Boston.

Some players took the Stanley Cup to OB Clark's, a neighborhood bar and restaurant in Brentwood, on Thursday afternoon.

Team members hoisted the Cup on the outdoor patio area while fans cheered on the parking lot below. Several times players carried the Stanley Cup out in the crowd.

Brentwood Police and Fire departments have been doing a good job trying to manage traffic and fans who just want to be near this Cinderella story of a team.

Fans tossed flip-flops, cellphone cases, and anything they could find to get signed by the players and coaches who were gathered for a private party.

Steen, Pat Maroon, and "The Chief"--Coach Craig Berube--have been enjoying the moment.

Legendary St. Louis Blues defensemen Bobby Plager was part of the celebration.

“A lot of these people have gone through the good times and the bad times,” said Plager. “They always wanted a Stanley Cup or a parade and this is for them.”

And at Arch Apparel off of Hanley, fans were lined up to get their Blues merchandise. The St. Louis centric clothing company has been sending shirts around the world to military bases.

Arch Apparel has also been selling a “Finally” t-shirt that fans have been snapping up early Thursday morning.

As of noon Thursday, Arch Apparel had sold about 7,000 of those “Finally” shirts.

Saturday’s parade will start at Noon near 18th and Market and will travel east to Broadway. The celebration on Saturday will culminate with a rally on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.