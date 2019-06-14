Blues provide an update on Stanley Cup parade
Watch the funeral service for fallen Maryland Heights firefighter Chris Moore

Three & It’s Free

Posted 10:00 am, June 14, 2019, by

The NASCAR Gander Truck Series 200 and ARCA Menards Racing Series double header is at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 22!  The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series offers a diverse mix of talent; rookies on their way up, series regulars, and veteran NASCAR Cup drivers!

If you would like to win a pair of tickets to the NASCAR Gander Truck Series, enter your information below before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER BELOW FOR WEEK OF:  6/17/2019

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.