Tim’s Travels: Test of your strength at the Chief Silvernail Crusher Race this weekend

Eureka, Mo - Come run, jump, crawl and climb through obstacles and fitness tests all to support amazing causes and the memory of Chief Jim Silvernail. The Chief Silvernail Crusher Race is back in conjunction with the EMS Warrior Challenge!

The Crusher Race offers different levels of mud, obstacles and physical challenges. All proceeds benefit BackStoppers and Responder Rescue.

Mud - The Crusher - 5k with 20+ obstacles (10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:00)*

Sweat - The Crusher 2 "The Crusher Strikes Back" - 10k with 30+ obstacles (10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30)*

Tears - The Colossal Crusher - If you have to ask - you are not ready. (9:30 am ONLY)

*Individuals and Parent/Child Teams available

Crusher Kids - 1 mile "Kids Only" event for those 7-13 who want to run without a parent. (9:00am ONLY)