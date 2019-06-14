Watch the funeral service for fallen Maryland Heights firefighter Chris Moore

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Maryland Heights firefighters will honor a fallen brother during a funeral service. On Friday, Firefighter Paramedic Chris Moore will be taken to his final resting place. He served the residents of Maryland Heights for 18 years. Moore suffered a medical emergency while on duty June 6th.

Governor Mike Parson has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in St. Louis County for one full day on Friday, June 14 to honor him.

A funeral procession is being held today 12 noon and 1 p.m. at Grace Church. The procession will travel through part of Maryland Heights It will then continue on Schuetz Road to Page and go west to I-270. Firefighters are asking the public to line the procession route in his honor.

Moore is survived by a daughter and a son.