Weekends on the Web: Father’s Day Weekend 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 15-16, 2019 – Father’s Day Weekend

The Muny: Guys and Dolls

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 15-16 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls gambles with luck and love during a time when Broadway was rampant with wise guys, mission girls, and Lindy’s cheesecake. This all-time Broadway classic features a royal flush of a score, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “If I Were a Bell” and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.”

https://muny.org/101/

Chesterfield Wine & Jazz Fest

Date: Saturday, June 15 Venue: Chesterfield Amphitheatre

Time: 3:00pm-10:30pm Admission: $5 at the gate, Kids under 12 are free

Listen to the best of contemporary, straight-ahead, and fusion jazz while enjoying a variety of wine and great food. Bring your lawn chairs or blanket. Ouside food and non-alcoholic beverages in a small cooler are allowed. All beverages must be sealed, non-glass containers.

https://www.chesterfieldjazzfestival.com/

Pride St. Charles

Date: Saturday, June 15 Venue: Family Arena parking lot, St. Charles, MO

Time: 11:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrating diversity in St. Charles County, MO and beyond. This is an all ages, family friendly event with live music, great food, and more.

https://www.pridestcharles.org/festival

St. Louis Taco Festival

Date: Saturday, June 15 Venue: Ballpark Village, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 1:00pm Admission: $15, Children 10 & under are FREE

15+ of the area’s best restaurants, food trucks, and eateries will be on hand to serve up an amazing variety of mouth watering tacos & other related food items. Admission includes entrance into the Festival and your 1st Taco Free. After that, tacos are $3 each. There is a VIP option.

http://tacofeststl.com/

Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance

Date: Saturday, June 15 Venue: Gore and Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO

Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admssion: Free

Old Webster is the historic downtown area of Webster Groves formed about 1890. Historic buildings surround the stage and music on Gore Avenue for a fun-filled night of dancing, music, food and fun!

http://webstergroves.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4127&month=4&year=2019&day=19&calType=0

Father's Day Car Show

Date: Sunday, June 16 Venue: Kimmswick, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Stroll the streets of Kimmswick and admire all the vintage cars on display. Your Dad will love it.

Shops and restaurants will be open and ready for you.

http://gokimmswick.com/kimmswick-events/

Father’s Day Classic Car Show

Date: Sunday, June 16 Venue: Museum of Transportation, Kirkwood, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Check out the classic cars and then experience all the other fun the museum has to offer!

http://transportmuseumassociation.org/event-calendar

Juneteenth Celebration

Date: Saturday, June 15 Venue: James H. Killion Park (Salu Park), Alton, Illinois

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Juneteenth is the celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 18, 1865, the Union soldiers, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Former slaves rejoiced in the streets in what was the first Juneteenth celebration. Today the celebration also encompasses current civil rights issues.

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/explore/listing/28th-annual-juneteenth-celebration-in-alton

Juneteenth in the Delmar Loop

Date: Saturday, June 15 Time: Noon-5:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/286339945625862/

Amazing Animal Encounters

Date: Saturday & Sunday. Jun 15-16 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Learn about some of World Bird Sanctuary’s feathered residents – where they come from, what they eat, and how some of the amazing functions they perform help keep a balanced ecosystem. The experience might even include a feeding or training demonstration!

https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/

Central West End Home and Garden Tour

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 15-16 Venue: Kingsbury Place, Central West End, St. Louis, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Cost: $30.00

Come explore historic homes and the beautiful gardens of Kingsbury Place. Six stunning homes will be open. A picnic area and food trucks will be set up on the West end of the Kingsbury Place Boulevard both days.

https://cwescene.com/event/2019-cwe-home-and-garden-tour/2019-06-15/

Circus Flora: “The Caper in Aisle 6”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 15-16 Venue: Under the Big Top, 3401 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 1p, 7p, Sunday: 1p, 5:30p Tickets: $10.00-$60.00

An ancient and powerful substance, long thought to be gone from the Earth, is found in the unlikeliest of places: aisle six of the local grocery store. What secrets does aisle six hold? Find out at St. Louis’ intimate one-ring circus.

https://circusflora.org/

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

The Marriage of Figaro– Saturday 1:00pm

The Coronation of Poppea – Saturday 8:00pm

Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Sunday 7:00pm

Tickets start at $25.00 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

The 2019 Festival Season includes Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Monteverdi’s the Coronation of Poppea, and the Terence Blanchard, composer the Opera Theatre hit Champion, and Kasi Lemmons creation, Fire Shut Up In My Bones.

https://www.opera-stl.org/

Shakespeare In The Park: “Love’s Labors Lost”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 15-16 Venue: Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park

Time: Green show 6:30 pm; Performance 8 pm Admission: Free (Donations appreciated)

2019’s play is Love’s Labors Lost, which belongs to Shakespeare’s “lyrical” period, which also included Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The play tells the story of affairs of state that give way to affairs of the heart as Shakespeare reveals with great humor and compassion the way our culture sometimes doesn’t fully prepare us for the realities of love and intimacy.

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 15-16 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Windy City Thunderbolts

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/schedule

St. Louis Surge Basketball

Date: Saturday, June 15 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex

Time: 3:05pm Tickets: $15.00 Adults, $10.00 – Students, FREE – Children 4 & Under

Vs. Wisconsin Glo

https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/2019-st-louis-surge-schedule/