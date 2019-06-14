Woman driving toy truck pulled over, arrested for public intoxication in South Carolina

Posted 2:04 pm, June 14, 2019, by

WALHALLA, S.C. — Police in South Carolina pulled over a woman driving a child’s Power Wheels truck on the street.

Wahalla Police Chief Sean Brinson said officers arrested 25-year-old Megan Holman Monday. She was charged with public intoxication.

Brinson told WYFF officers responded to the scene after someone called authorities about a suspicious person.

He said Holman was about a mile from her house at the time of her arrest, and she was under the influence of a narcotic.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.