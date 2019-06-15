Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tom Yengel, President of the Show-Me Corvair Club, joins us in the studio to talk about his club and wants to help all Corvair owners and fans enjoy this great and sometimes misunderstood vehicle.

The 18th annual Father`s Day car show is on Sunday, June 16th at the Museum of Transportation. Vehicles will start arriving at 8:00 a.m. and must be in place by 10:30 a.m. Original or restored vehicles 1994 and older. No street rods, motorcycles, or customized cars permitted.

For more information, visit www/showmecorvairclub.org.