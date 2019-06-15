3rd annual Eid Festival at the World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park

Posted 7:50 am, June 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Ammal Nabulsi, a community volunteer, Elvir Mandzukic, a faculty development coordinator at Webster University and a community volunteer, and Ahmet AbuBaker, a community leader/imam of Edwardsville Mosque and volunteer, join us in the studio to discuss their Eid Festival.

Eid Festival is a non-profit community event with family, friends and St. Louis neighbors that will take place at the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park.

The 3rd Annual Eid Festival St Louis
World`s Fair Pavilion, Forest Park, St. Louis, MO
June 23, 2019
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.eidfeststl.org.

