Actor Jon Hamm delivers rousing victory speech before Stanley Cup rally

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Superfan Jon Hamm delivered a speech on the stage below the St. Louis Arch to a sea of fans wearing blue. He is in St. Louis for the Stanley Cup Championship Parade. Hamm also attended many of the team's playoff games.

"We won the Stanley Cup. We won the seventh game in Boston and we won. Remember that! I can't get over how many people I'm seeing right now. I hope all of you feel the same way that I feel. Which is pride, joy, and exuberance for all of this stuff. Because this doesn't happen that often, as we know. You guys get it. Let's go Blues! Maybe we'll do it again next year," said Jon Hamm.

St. Louis has long been considered a baseball haven, thanks to the Cardinals' 11 World Series titles. But it sure looked like a hockey town Saturday as fans shouted ``Let's Go Blues!'' and danced to ``Gloria,'' Laura Branigan's 1982 hit that became the unofficial victory song.