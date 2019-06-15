Blues players cheer with fans during the Stanley Cup Championship Parade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The town turned blue during the Stanley Cup Championship Parade in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. Hundreds of thousands of fans, celebrities, Blues players and staff are partying in the streets to celebrate the historic win.

It’s raining on the Blues’ parade, but nobody seems to mind.

Throngs of people lined the streets of downtown St. Louis in a rainstorm on Saturday to cheer on the Stanley Cup-winning Blues. The parade will be followed by a rally beneath the Gateway Arch.

The Blues ended one of sports’ longest championship droughts Wednesday by beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cp Final. It is the Blues’ first title in the team’s 52-year existence.

St. Louis has long been considered a baseball haven, thanks to the Cardinals’ 11 World Series titles. But it sure looked like a hockey town Saturday as fans shouted “Let’s Go Blues!” and danced to “Gloria,” Laura Branigan’s 1982 hit that became the unofficial victory song.