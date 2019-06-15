Watch the Blues Stanley Cup championship parade from St. Louis

Blues super fan Jon Hamm rides in a float during the St. Louis Stanley Cup parade

Posted 12:34 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35PM, June 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Actor and Blues super fan Jon Hamm was spotted on a float during the Stanley Cup Championship Parade in downtown St. Louis.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 to win their first championship. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and made it to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the team's first three seasons, without winning a game. The team hadn't been back until this year.

The last time St. Louis celebrated a sports championship was in 2011, when the Cardinals won the World Series over the Texas Rangers.

