Infamous chinchilla makes Stanley Cup parade appearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The infamous chinchilla that helped the Blues celebrate a win also made an appearance during the Stanley Cup Championship Parade in downtown St. Louis.

"He's a magic rat. He brought us a Stanley Cup. I got to thank him," said satellite radio host Ben Friedman.

Satellite Radio host Ben Friedman pulled off a stunt after the Blues beat the Bruins during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. He brought a chinchilla into the Enterprise Center.

Hall of Fame forward Brett Hull surprised fans after the game after Friedman introduced him to Big Game Boris. Hull kissed the rodent after Friedman presented the pet to him after a celebratory dance.

I may get this tatted on my forehead pic.twitter.com/mVtrRLCJkv — YP🎺 (@YoungPageviews) June 4, 2019

One of the most famous St.Louisians of all time and then Me and Jon Hamm pic.twitter.com/z2cVmpigM3 — YP🎺 (@YoungPageviews) June 4, 2019

Blues win their first Stanley Cup game in franchise history. Dance Boris Dance! pic.twitter.com/vYW1dqCG6q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 30, 2019

Big Game Boris also known as the King of the Seven Kingdoms pic.twitter.com/ST5BE5o2ea — YP🎺 (@YoungPageviews) June 3, 2019