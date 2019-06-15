Infamous chinchilla makes Stanley Cup parade appearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The infamous chinchilla that helped the Blues celebrate a win also made an appearance during the Stanley Cup Championship Parade in downtown St. Louis.
"He's a magic rat. He brought us a Stanley Cup. I got to thank him," said satellite radio host Ben Friedman.
Satellite Radio host Ben Friedman pulled off a stunt after the Blues beat the Bruins during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. He brought a chinchilla into the Enterprise Center.
Hall of Fame forward Brett Hull surprised fans after the game after Friedman introduced him to Big Game Boris. Hull kissed the rodent after Friedman presented the pet to him after a celebratory dance.