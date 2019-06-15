Kampsville Ferry reopened with temporary access

Posted 8:47 pm, June 15, 2019, by

KAMPSVILLE, IL – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Transportation have opened temporary access to the Kampsville Ferry from 5 am to 9 pm starting Sunday, June 16th.  IDOT is planning to operate 2 ferries to provide access to Calhoun County for emergency services, residents, and aid in flood recovery.

Due to the temporary nature of the connection, motorcycles and truck with a gross weight over 25 tons with not be allowed on the ferries.

Extensive signage has been placed to guide motorists along the temporary routes:

  • When departing the Ferry in Greene County, traffic will be diverted from IL 108 onto 1000E. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and Eldred-Hillview Road back to IL 108.
  • To approach the Ferry from Greene County, traffic will divert from IL 108 on to Eldred-Hillview Road. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and SW900 back to IL 108 near the Ferry landing.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.