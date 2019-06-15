Missouri mother accused in knife attack found not competent

Posted 6:26 pm, June 15, 2019, by

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ An eastern Missouri woman accused of attacking her 5-year-old son with a knife has been found not mentally competent to stand trial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge this week signed an order finding 35-year-old Syeda Sirajuddin, of Ballwin, mentally unfit for trial. She has been charged with felony assault, child endangerment and armed criminal action in the Jan. 9 attack.

Prosecutors say Sirajuddin tried to give sleeping pills to her 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son before stabbing the boy in the family’s home. Authorities say she also tried to smother her 2-year-old son with a blanket. The 5-year-old was hospitalized, but the other two children weren’t seriously harmed.

Sirajuddin will be confined to a state mental facility and be reevaluated within six months to determine if she is mentally fit to proceed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.