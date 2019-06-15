Relive the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship parade and rally

ST. LOUIS, MO – On Saturday, the city of St. Louis, the region, and the world came together to celebrate the St. Louis Blues winning of the NHL’s Stanley Cup. The on-and-off again rain didn’t keep the large crowds away, estimated at 500,000. Fans lined the streets of downtown St. Louis to cheer for Blues coaches, staff, alumni, and players while getting a chance to see Lord Stanley’s Cup followed by the Budweiser Clydesdales decked out in blue and gold.

The parade was followed by a victory rally beneath the Gateway Arch.

The Blues bested the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It is the Blues’ first title in the team’s 52-year existence. Long considered a baseball haven thanks to the success of the St. Louis Cardinals, die-hard hockey fans have relished the opportunity to celebrate.

Coach Craig Berube told the crowd at the rally that he’s happy for the city and fans, but most of all, he’s happy for his players.