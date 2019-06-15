The Thread: Community rising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The flood waters are high in Kimmswick and the community is rising to the occasion. Witness the power of people as the town comes together to battle the rising water. Along the way, see how Haven of Grace is moving to the need of young women who are homeless and pregnant, and see how one woman has taken the investment the Haven made in her and turned it into a new life for her and her daughter. Learn how one family was transformed and healed by serving a remote community in Haiti. It’s the strength of people loving people on full display, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.