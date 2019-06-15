‘This is the greatest day ever for St. Louis’ Brett Hull celebrates during Stanley Cup parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Brett Hull is a former player, general manager, and currently an executive vice president of the St. Louis Blues. He is having a blast after the Blues won the Stanley Cup. We caught up with him during the championship parade in downtown St. Louis Saturday.

"This is the greatest day ever for St. Louis," Hull tells FOX Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland. "I'm still crying."

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 to win their first championship. The Blue joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and made it to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the team's first three seasons, without winning a game. The team hadn't been back until this year.

Fans began lining the streets hours before the parade, despite the rain. The parade will travel down Market Street to the Gateway Arch for a rally.

The last time St. Louis celebrated a major championship was when the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series.

Hull has been seen celebrating since the win. Here are some of the social media posts that feature his now legendary partying:

Ovechkin's Stanley Cup parties are going to look like child's play if Brett Hull is allowed to run free😂 pic.twitter.com/94bXjEf2e6 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 13, 2019