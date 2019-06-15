‘We went blues’ Brett Hull floats new slogan at the Stanley Cup rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Brett Hull appeared before Blues fans during the team's Stanley Cup rally at the foot of the St. Louis Arch. He had an interesting new slogan for fans of the hockey team.

"No one in history could imagine how this day would ever end. Guess what? It's not going to end.

You can say 'Let's Go Blues' all you want. You know what? We went blues. You don't have to go anymore. We already did it.

These guys won the Stanley Cup for this city. There is nothing more they have to do. So, instead of saying 'Let's go blues' we're going to say, 'We went blues.'" said Brett Hull.

The Blues ended one of sports' longest championship droughts Wednesday by beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cp Final. It is the Blues' first title in the team's 52-year existence.

St. Louis has long been considered a baseball haven, thanks to the Cardinals' 11 World Series titles. But it sure looked like a hockey town Saturday as fans shouted ``Let's Go Blues!'' and danced to ``Gloria,'' Laura Branigan's 1982 hit that became the unofficial victory song.