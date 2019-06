× Blues Overwhelmed by Crowd at Stanley Cup parade & rally

More than 100,000 Blues fans descended on downtown St. Louis for the Blues first ever Stanley Cup victory parade and rally. Blues players were overwhelmed with the huge crowds at both events.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was among the many reporters along the parade route getting Blues reaction to this historic event.

The Blues then held a rally under the Gateway Arch so fans could hear from their Stanley Cup winning heroes.