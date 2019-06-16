× DeJong tags Mets again, Cardinals win 4-3 with only 3 hits

NEW YORK (AP) _ Paul DeJong tagged the Mets again, hitting a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning that sent the St. Louis Cardinals over New York 4-3 on Sunday.

The Cardinals won despite getting outhit 10-3. They took three of four in the series, and DeJong homered in each victory.

DeJong is 30 for 83 (.361) with nine homers and 10 doubles against the Mets overall.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a prodigious home run off the facade of the second deck and scored twice for St. Louis, which went 5-5 on its season-long 10-game road trip.

Robinson Cano returned from the injured list and doubled and scored a run, and Dominic Smith had two hits in his first career start in the lead off spot for New York, which is 5-5 over its last 10 games.

Mets starter Jason Vargas exited in the fourth inning with a cramp in his left calf. He fouled a ball off his foot and was pulled during the at-bat.

DeJong connected off Chris Flexen (0-3) for a solo drive. He has six home runs in 11 games at Citi Field.

New York’s bullpen has allowed 15 earned runs over its last 20 1/3 innings. Flexen has been scored on in each of his three outings.

Andrew Miller (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the victory and Carlos Martinez went two innings for his second save.

Pinch-hitter Todd Frazier reached far over the plate and, with one hand, blooped an opposite-field single to right with one out in the Mets ninth. Frazier shared a quick laugh at first base with Martinez, who then got pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos to ground into a game-ending double play.

Goldschmidt’s first-inning homer was the only hit the Cardinals could muster in the first seven innings against Vargas and Wilmer Font.

Dakota Hudson struggled early, falling behind eight of the first 12 batters, but rebounded to keep St. Louis in the game, allowing three runs over six innings. The Cardinals have won each of his last six starts.

J.D. Davis and Adeiny Hechavarria each had an RBI for New York.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Goldschmidt returned to the starting lineup after a day of rest . C Yadier Molina was in the starting lineup after getting hit on his glove hand by a foul ball Saturday evening.

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day with a strained right hamstring. He underwent an MRI Sunday morning . OF Brandon Nimmo (neck) has visits scheduled with additional specialists as he continues to deal with a bulging disk.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (4-7, 4.83 ERA) opposes Miami’s RHP Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 5.87 ERA) to open a four-game series at home. Mikolas is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts vs NL East opponents, but 1-5 with a 6.15 ERA in nine starts against all other divisions.

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (5-4, 4.87 ERA) looks to bounce back as New York opens a three-game series at NL East-leading Atlanta. Wheeler allowed a career-worst nine runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Yankees on June 11, although only five were earned. He’s opposed by RHP Mike Soroka (7-1, 1.92 ERA), who has not lost since April 18.