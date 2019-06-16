Family of 11 homeless, after fire destroys home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - A Fenton family is without their home after it was gutted by a fire Sunday evening on Keystone Drive.

The Saline Valley Fire Chief says two parents and their nine children live in the home, but they were out for the day when the fire started around 5:15 Sunday evening.

They believe it originated in the garage but at this point, they don’t know the cause. Several departments assisted, and the chief says it took about 20 minutes to put the fire out. He believes the home will be deemed a total loss. Neighbors say this is just so devastating and they’ve already started collecting some items for the family.

Fire Chief says there were no injuries to report while fighting the fire.