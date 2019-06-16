Father`s Day BBQ at Perennial

Posted 7:55 am, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28AM, June 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Phil Wymore, Co-Founder of Perennial, and Chef Evan Buchholz join us in the studio to talk about their Father's Day BBQ as well as some grilling tips.

Father`s Day BBQ at Perennial is from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include lunch and 1 draft beer.

Father's Day BBQ at Perennial
8125 Michigan Ave
St. Louis, MO 63111

Tickets available: vacationdads.eventbrite.com or at the door

Chicken Marinade:
1c. brown sugar
1c. favorite chili powder
1/4c. salt
2T garlic powder
2T onion powder
2T beer mustard
3T cayenne
1t cumin
1t cinnamon
2c. apple cider vinaigar
OR can be cooked with ½ the salt and your favorite Perennial beer to make a sauce!

Grilling Tips:
● Brine the protein whenever you can
● Don`t be afraid to finish in the oven
● For gas: have a high heat side and a low heat side
● Chimney use for charcoal is a must
● Your gas or charcoal grill can get some smoke with wet wood chips in a fireproof container

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.