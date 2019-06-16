Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Phil Wymore, Co-Founder of Perennial, and Chef Evan Buchholz join us in the studio to talk about their Father's Day BBQ as well as some grilling tips.

Father`s Day BBQ at Perennial is from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include lunch and 1 draft beer.

8125 Michigan Ave

St. Louis, MO 63111

Tickets available: vacationdads.eventbrite.com or at the door

Chicken Marinade:

1c. brown sugar

1c. favorite chili powder

1/4c. salt

2T garlic powder

2T onion powder

2T beer mustard

3T cayenne

1t cumin

1t cinnamon

2c. apple cider vinaigar

OR can be cooked with ½ the salt and your favorite Perennial beer to make a sauce!

Grilling Tips:

● Brine the protein whenever you can

● Don`t be afraid to finish in the oven

● For gas: have a high heat side and a low heat side

● Chimney use for charcoal is a must

● Your gas or charcoal grill can get some smoke with wet wood chips in a fireproof container