ST. LOUIS - Phil Wymore, Co-Founder of Perennial, and Chef Evan Buchholz join us in the studio to talk about their Father's Day BBQ as well as some grilling tips.
Father`s Day BBQ at Perennial is from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include lunch and 1 draft beer.
8125 Michigan Ave
St. Louis, MO 63111
Tickets available: vacationdads.eventbrite.com or at the door
Chicken Marinade:
1c. brown sugar
1c. favorite chili powder
1/4c. salt
2T garlic powder
2T onion powder
2T beer mustard
3T cayenne
1t cumin
1t cinnamon
2c. apple cider vinaigar
OR can be cooked with ½ the salt and your favorite Perennial beer to make a sauce!
Grilling Tips:
● Brine the protein whenever you can
● Don`t be afraid to finish in the oven
● For gas: have a high heat side and a low heat side
● Chimney use for charcoal is a must
● Your gas or charcoal grill can get some smoke with wet wood chips in a fireproof container