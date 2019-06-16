× Sports Final recaps Blues Championship Season

The St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup Champions for 2018-19! Sports Final recaps the team’s magic run to their first NHL title in franchise history. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and Andy Strickland, hockey insider for Fox Sports Midwest recapped this special season Sunday night on Sports Final.

In Segment One, Martin and Andy, looked back at the Blues Stanley Cup parade and rally and how the team really included their fans in the celebration. They looked back at Game 7 against the Bruins, the 4-1 victory in Boston that clinched their first Stanley Cup.

In Segment Two, Martin and Andy looked ahead to next season, the impending free agent players and what it will cost to make Craig Berube the Blues full time head coach for years to come.