You Paid For It: Alderwoman Spencer wants public vote over any airport privatization deal

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis alderwoman reintroduces a measure calling for voters to decide any St. Louis Lambert Airport Privatization deal the city comes up with.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer tried once the last session to pass a similar bill, but it didn't get out of committee. Spencer says she's gained a lot of support since then.

Alderwoman Spencer says the airport is the city's biggest asset and voters should have a say what happens to it.

It may not be smooth sailing as some aldermen are unsure whether it could stand up to legal challenges.

A task force is now looking into whether St. Louis Lambert Airport should be run by a private manager instead of the public entity that runs it now.