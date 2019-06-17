A mission of nutrition – Helping those living with cancer or HIV/AIDS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A local organization is doing its part in the fight against HIV/AIDS and cancer by providing meals to those who are struggling with hunger.

Volunteers at Food Outreach are cooking up something good. Mike Polcyn is the executive chef at Food Outreach, where the mission is nutrition.

"I prepare meals for our clients; we do about 4,000 to 5,000 meals a week, portion them and freeze them," Polcyn said.

Food Outreach has 700 volunteers and Susan Kottler is one of them.

"I started on a Monday and here I am 18 years later. The people I'm helping have a lot of stories. They come here and it's safe. It's a safe place,” said Kottler.

Food Outreach is the only St. Louis organization that provides nutritional support and helps to improve the quality of life of men, woman, and children living with HIV/AIDS or cancer.

Executive Director Julie Pole said they help more than two thousand people a year, at no charge.

"One of the things that make us so unique is that we prep and cook in our kitchen with a chef and 20-40 volunteers, scratch-prepared meals, pack, lid them, and label them in our dining room every week," Pole said.

Two meals a day for two weeks at a time.

"They really get something special that they need, that their bodies need, they can then use their resources for other things they need," Pole said.

Comfort food for those who need it most.

"Here the end result is not a profit, the end result is the health and well-being of our clients. That makes a world of difference," Polcyn said.

To be eligible for services, you must have proof of diagnosis and live at or below 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

For more information, visit FoodOutreach.org.