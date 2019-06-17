City thrilled not only with parade turnout but by ease of cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Saturday was historic in St. Louis as the City of St. Louis and Blues fans celebrated winning the Stanley Cup. Between 300,000-500,000 St. Louis metro area residents packed into downtown St. Louis and onto the Gateway Arch Ground for the celebration.

And anyone who watched the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade in downtown can say it put the city in the national spotlight.

Fans, the city and parade organizers are all getting a thumbs up for the way the city was portrayed in the national limelight.

Fox 2/News 11's Patrick Clark takes a look at how area residents were mindful and respectful during the celebration.