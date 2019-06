Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Check your breakfast before taking it "to-go", it could have rocks in it.

More than 246 thousand pounds of breakfast burritos are being recalled nationwide. The "El Monterey" frozen breakfast wraps were pulled from shelves after reports of containing foreign material including parts of rocks.

The recall affects the 8-pack family size of the egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap.

Ruiz Foods received three consumer complaints and says one injury may be related to the recall.