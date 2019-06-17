× Heavy rain & flash flooding possible through Monday night

ST. LOUIS – Another stretch of unsettled weather is expected this week for the St. Louis region.

Monday afternoon and evening, heavy rain will be possible as scattered storms develop along a stalled frontal boundary. Storm activity will continue through the evening into Monday night. Storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain over short amounts of time. Rain amounts in the 1″ to 3″ range will be possible.

As of late Monday morning, some areas in St. Louis County received over 1″ of rain within an hour from a round of thunderstorms that rolled through.

Since the ground is already saturated, this additional heavy rain could cause some flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through late Monday night for areas along and south of I-70, where the heaviest rain is expected.

Tuesday should be relatively drier, but some storms may still develop, especially across southern portions of the viewing area.

Rain and storm chances are likely again for Wednesday as another storm system approaches the region.

Flash Flood Watch issued for much of the @FOX2now area through late tonight. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain over a short amount of time. Rainfall amounts of 1"-3" possible -adding this to already wet ground will likely cause some flash flooding. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zWy74y4dmI — Jaime Travers (@JaimeTraversWx) June 17, 2019

Thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding this afternoon and evening. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/W1naHkIsnQ — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 17, 2019