× Man gunned down underneath MetroLink overpass in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is assisting East St. Louis homicide detectives with investigating a murder that took place early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Elbert Jennings, an ISP spokesman, East St. Louis police were called near the area of N. 25th Street at Interstate 64 just after 2 a.m. for a shooting.

Police found the victim, identified as Damian Connors, underneath the nearby viaduct for the MetroLink railroad tracks.

Connors was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or by texting “STL” to 274637 or calling Illinois State Police Special Agent Travis Irwin at 618-484-5189.