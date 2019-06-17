Pet of the Week: Scruffy

Posted 12:10 pm, June 17, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Scruffy is a 9-year-old male pug and he's available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

This sweet, relaxed fuzzball keeps his kennel clean, walks well on a leash, and does well with other animals.

Scruffy's a senior boy looking for a family to treat him like a king!

You can visit Scruffy at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.