Pet of the Week: Scruffy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Scruffy is a 9-year-old male pug and he's available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

This sweet, relaxed fuzzball keeps his kennel clean, walks well on a leash, and does well with other animals.

Scruffy's a senior boy looking for a family to treat him like a king!

You can visit Scruffy at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.