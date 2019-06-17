Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A St. Louis judge says Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and their affiliates.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Dowd on Friday ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood. The organization sued in February against efforts by Missouri lawmakers to block state funding from going to Planned Parenthood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorneys for the organization argued that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn’t be financially penalized.

Dowd agreed. He ruled that the funding prohibition could not be completely enforced. He says the move was constitutionally flawed.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson in a statement said the ruling will be appealed. He says the state stands by the position that taxpayer dollars should not be used for abortion.
