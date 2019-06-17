× Ramps from southbound I-270 to I-70 closed for 10 weeks

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use southbound I-270 to the I-70 ramps will need to adjust their travel routes due to complete ramp replacement work lasting 10 weeks.

Crews closed the southbound I-270 ramp to westbound and eastbound I-70 Friday at 8:00 p.m. We are told while the closure is in place, drivers on northbound I-270 will still be able to access I-70.

The suggested detour for the southbound I-270 ramp to I-70 is Route 370 to southbound Route 141 to I-70. There are marked detours directing drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to give themselves extra time to travel through this construction area as traffic congestion is expected. Delays up to 20 minutes can be expected during peak hours.

