Summer Etiquette Boot Camp inspires self confidence

ST. LOUIS -

Summertime and the living is easy unless your child has no etiquette. Texting at the table, not saying please and thank you.

Melenie Broyles and her daughter Sarah from EtiquetteSaintLouis joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss some of the things kids can learn at their summer Etiquette Boot Camp for students ages 5-16.

The program provides a unique opportunity to practice public speaking and ends with an etiquette luncheon and helps create self-confidence by learning manners for all occasions.

Summer Etiquette Boot Camp

Etiquette Saint Louis

9:00 AM - 11:00 Monday - Friday

314-799-9933