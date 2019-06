Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You plug in your iPhone to charge and fall asleep, you may think your phone is idle, however, there are all kinds of activity going on with it. We’ve got a giant blind spot when it comes to the data companies probing our phones.

Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies Scott Schaeffer joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss how can we keep our info private.

For more information click here: