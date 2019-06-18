Deputies say a man had a meth-fueled attack squirrel; they need help finding him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Authorities in Alabama arrested one man and are searching for another after finding methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, body armor, and an "attack squirrel" during a search on Monday.

37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds was arrested during the search and 35-year-old Mickey Paulk is wanted after allegedly feeding a squirrel meth to keep it aggressive, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they searched an apartment in the 21000-block of Piney Chapel Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday after they received tips about an "attack squirrel" being fed meth. They found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in a cage.

Animal Control officials were called to the apartment, and they, in turn, contacted officials with the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation. Officials said they were told it's illegal to have a pet squirrel and they should release it, which deputies reportedly did successfully.

Deputies stated they were unable to safely test the squirrel for meth.

Reynolds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was taken to the Limestone County Jail and released on $4,000 bond.