East St. Louis police officer accused of lying about overtime hours

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A federal grand jury indicted an East St. Louis police officer Tuesday for allegedly taking more than $130,000 in fraudulent overtime pay, US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft said.

According to court documents, Mario Fennoy is accused of submitting more than 50 false requests for overtime pay—totaling more than 200 hours—between April 2017 and March 2018.

Prosecutors said Fennoy spent extended periods of time at his second home when he was supposed to be at work on patrol. He allegedly cleared calls and reported that he was responding to dispatches when, in fact, he never left the residence.

Fennoy’s base pay in 2017 was $69,382. However, after his bogus overtime claims, prosecutors said Fennoy earned more than $205,000 in total pay.

If convicted, Fennoy faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He’ll also be required to pay restitution.