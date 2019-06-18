Ellisville to rename park after historic Stanley Cup Victory

Posted 10:35 am, June 18, 2019, by

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. – In honor of the historic St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory, the city of Ellisville is renaming Bluebird Park to Blues(bird) Park.

This change is one of many commitments the city has is making to fans St. Louis Blues fans.

Other events will include a Blues celebration and special tribute at the annual 4th of July festival.

The Mayor and City Council will officially rename the park at the council meeting on Wednesday, June 19th at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be open to citizens, community members, and the media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.