Ellisville to rename park after historic Stanley Cup Victory

ST. LOUIS, MO. – In honor of the historic St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory, the city of Ellisville is renaming Bluebird Park to Blues(bird) Park.

This change is one of many commitments the city has is making to fans St. Louis Blues fans.

Other events will include a Blues celebration and special tribute at the annual 4th of July festival.

The Mayor and City Council will officially rename the park at the council meeting on Wednesday, June 19th at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be open to citizens, community members, and the media.