‘Gloria’ the puppy recovering after surgery to fix mutilated ears

ST. LOUIS – Meet Gloria. She came to the Humane Society of Missouri after Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

“Gloria was found by a passerby a week ago (Monday),” says Dr. Mark Wright, director of shelter medicine at the Humane Society of Missouri. “She was bleeding profusely from her ears so she was brought to the Humane Society. The doctor on care that evening got her bandaged up.”

They’ve been changing bandages ever since to allow healing to take place. On Monday, Gloria had surgery at Animal Medical Center of Mid-America. She’s received laser treatments to help the healing process.

“Gloria has been on antibiotics and two different kinds of pain medication because her ears were pretty brutally disfigured,” says Dr. Wright. “Someone used blunt scissors on her ears. They just hacked them off, it was pretty gruesome.”

Because of the heinous act, the Humane Society of Missouri has raised their reward money, asking someone to step forward if they know something.

“Last week, the organization put up a $2,500 reward but we’ve raised that to $4,000 for the arrest and conviction of who is responsible for this horrible crime against this little puppy,” says Dr. Wright.

And as Dr. Wright will tell you, stitches itch, which is why Gloria will have to wear a cone for the time being until she can be adopted.

“If someone is interested they can go to HSMO.org/Gloria,” Dr. Wright says. “There’s going to be an application process because with all the things Gloria has been through, we’re going to be really careful with her. So when she does go to her fur-ever home it’s a good match and a permanent match.”