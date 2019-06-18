Keep your cosmetics away from your kids

Posted 9:18 am, June 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Researchers have recently found that over four thousand kids have ended up in the hospital each year because of makeup.

The new study looks all cosmetics from nail polish and hair products to deodorants and moisturizers.

75% of injuries are results of the children swallowing the products. The rest of the injuries come from the products touching their skin or eyes.

Children under the age of two are most-likely to be the ones getting in your stuff so it is important to always have an eye on your personal belongings along with your child.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.