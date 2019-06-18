Local LGBTQ community divided after uniformed officers allowed to participate in Pride parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Members of the local LGBTQ community are divided after an announcement that uniformed police officers will be allowed to participate in this year's St. Louis Pride Parade.

The decision to allow the uniformed officers in the parade comes just days after Pride St. Louis asked police to not be a part of it.

Originally, Pride St. Louis did not want uniformed officers taking part because this month marks 50 years since the Stonewall riots in New York City, representing the start of America's modern-day gay rights movement.

On Tuesday, in a joint press conference with Mayor Lyda Krewson, Pride St. Louis announced the decision to allow uniformed officers in the parade. It's a decision that left the Metro Trans Umbrella Group disappointed.

"We are disappointed, we are frustrated, we are angry," said Amy Jade, a spokesperson for the Metro Trans Umbrella Group.

Jade said if officers want to show their support for the LGBTQ community they should do so by not attending. According to Jade, the organization is developing plans regarding their role in the parade.