Mexico native sentenced for illegal re-entry to US

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A man living in the country illegally has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully re-entering the U.S.

The Southeast Missourian reports 29-year-old Gabriel Santos-Caporal was sentenced Monday in federal court.

He was arrested in Cape Girardeau County and pleaded guilty in March. He admitted he was a Mexican citizen who has been previously deported.

Santos-Caporal was first deported in February 2011. He re-entered the U.S. and was again deported in August 2011.

Santos-Caporal was arrested Sept. 7 in connection with a domestic assault.

