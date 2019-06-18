Missing man’s car found at Jefferson Barracks Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police discovered a vehicle belonging to a 70-year-old man reported missing two days prior.

According to police, George Huber was reported missing from his home in the 6600 block of Ashbury Drive at 7:30 a.m. on June 16.

Huber’s 2011 Honda CRV was discovered Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks Park. Several county police vehicles surrounded the CRV as it was loaded onto a tow truck.

Police described Huber as a Caucasian man, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 194 pounds, with grey/white hair, blues eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black cargo shorts.

County police filed an endangered person advisory for Huber, adding that he suffers from depression and may be a danger to himself.

Fox 2/News 11 asked St. Louis County police if it’s possible a body pulled from the Mississippi River Tuesday afternoon could Huber. Authorities said they couldn’t identify the individual until an autopsy has been completed.

In the meantime, anyone with information on Huber’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or their nearest law enforcement agency.