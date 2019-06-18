MSD making repairs to busted sewer line after residents complain of street collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Several families in a north St. Louis neighborhood have grown frustrated as they wait for somebody—anybody—to fix a large, gaping hole in the roadway after the street collapsed.

Kimberly Bell said two large holes appeared in an alley in the back of her home in the 4500 block of Athlone. The holes have been there since the first week of June and Bell said she's still waiting on repairs.

Authorities said the street collapsed.

“On June 3 is when I first called the city of St. Louis they said it's not their responsibility but Metropolitan Sewer District,” Bell said.

Bell said the holes are where St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District's sewer line is located.

According to residents, the broken main sewer line is washing away the underground dirt, causing the alley to cave in. As a result, Bell has had sewage backups on her property.

Within the last couple of weeks, Bell received letters in the mail from MSD about the incident.

“They stated it's not their responsibility to do it,” she said. “They mailed me another letter saying maintenance was responsible for it and two days later they said they were not responsible for it.”

Sean Stone, an MSD spokesman, said the road collapse was the result of a lateral failure.

“We put a plate over (the hole) to make everything safe,” Stone said.

Vehicles have gotten stuck in the very large hole so far and had to call for help to get out.

“MSD came out as soon as they were aware of the problem and this afternoon they will make the repairs and want to make sure no customers are at risk. We can’t say exactly what went wrong, but we will take care of it,” Stone said.