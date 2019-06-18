Emergency responders searching for body in Mississippi River

Posted 4:50 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, June 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Fire and rescue crews were called to Lemay Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a person in the Mississippi River.

The incident occurred near River City Casino.

The St. Louis Fire Department said their marine units were coordinating search efforts to recover a body spotted in the river.

The identity of the individual in the river has not been made public. It’s also unclear how this person ended up in the river.

Fox 2/News 11 will have more on this story as it becomes available.

