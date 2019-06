Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Pakistan hosted, what was supposed to be, a serious political press conference. Instead, it turned into a social-media "cat-tastrophe".

As the press conference was being streamed live on Facebook, a cat filter was mistakenly switched on for the politician briefing the journalists.

The filter displayed pink ears and whiskers on his face and the faces of other officials sitting beside him.

The users watching made comments on the stream but he continued on, unaware of the filter.