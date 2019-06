Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Some area river levels are slowly receding, but not quite fast enough for some 4th of July festivities.

The annual St. Charles 4th of July Riverfest celebration has been postponed until Labor Day weekend; August 30th and 31st.

The change allows Frontier Park to recover from recent Missouri River flooding.

The Jaycee parade will still take place on July 4th in St. Charles.