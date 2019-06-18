LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Roving the streets of St. Louis

St. Louis County considers zoning changes in preparation for medical marijuana facilities

Posted 6:12 am, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, June 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County planners heard from residents about where medical marijuana businesses should be allowed Monday night. The final decision made will lead to an amendment of the County Zoning Ordinance.

Officials will decide how close the dispensaries can be to schools, day care centers, and churches.

The city cannot keep medical marijuana facilities out. The amendment says no local government can prevent them from being within city limits “through the enactment of ordinances or regulations.”

If a city doesn’t do anything, the minimum separation from schools, places of worship and daycares will be 1,000 feet.  It also stipulates dispensaries can be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

