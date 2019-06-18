The Cup is won! Now get out and celebrate summer in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The recent stretch of wet weather and a little thing called the Stanley Cup playoffs may have kept you inside the house for the last few weeks, but now it’s time to remember what summer is all about in St. Louis.

Crowds have had to dodge the rain this season at Shakespeare in the Park in Forest Park. But grab the umbrellas just in case and head to Forest Park, you only have six shows left to check out Love’s Labors Lost, a lighthearted comedy that pairs perfectly with a picnic. Just down the street, the Muny kicked off its historic second-century of operation last week with “Guys and Dolls.” Did you miss it? Well, get ready, because “Kinky Boots” kicks off Wednesday night on the rebuilt stage. A night out at Opera Theatre St. Louis begins with a picnic and ends with cocktails with the cast if Mother Nature behaves. Performances of four operas in English continue through June 29. And the rain may not impact Circus Flora under its sturdy big top, but there are just two more weeks to catch this year’s, “The Caper in Aisle 6.”

Most importantly, these summer staples just hope you’ll come out and spread that St. Louis love and exuberance that the blue stirred up with others.

Performances of Love’s Labors Lost in Forest Park start at 8:00pm through this Sunday, June 23. The pre-show fun begins at 6:30. Admission is free.