Tim’s Travels: Learn to fly with TrapezeSTL Experience and Circus Harmony

ST. LOUIS - Have you ever been to the circus and thought to yourself I'd like to do that. Circus Harmony has your chance to learn how to fly!

Tim Ezell was live at the Circus Harmony Experience where he felt what it`s like to join the circus.

Circus Harmony is inviting everyone to learn to experience the thrill of flight with TrapezeSTL this June! An hour before each Circus Flora evening and weekend show, audience members will be able to step right up and learn how to spin a plate, twirl a hoop, or juggle.

TrapezeSTL will be offering $10 pay-per-swings as part of the Circus Harmony Experience. To take a full class, register online at www.trapezestl.com