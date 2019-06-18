Woman warns others after ‘dream job’ turns out to be a scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It sounded too good to be true, but it also sounded too good to pass up.

“I finally found a job that I was gonna be working at home,” said the job hunter who currently works for the government and asked WREG not to name her.

She found a job listing for a Canadian company called Intact Financial Corporation on Indeed.com. It allowed her to work from home, earning $25 an hour doing data entry.

After messaging her a series of interview questions, they quickly hired her.

"Due to your level of experience and communication skills, the company has decided to give you a chance for you to work for the company and will like to see your diligence, Charisma, Commitment towards this job. Congratulations!" read a message the job hunter provided to WREG.

"You have a lengthy period of 3 months probation to display your intellectual prowess. I believe the company can ensure your full trust and commitment, right?"read another.

For a whole week she thought she had a real job, “checking in at 8 o’clock, talking to them every day,” but soon she started to grow suspicious.

Monday, she was sent a check for more than $2,600 which was to be used to purchase business supplies. But after she deposited the check, she said her so-called boss insisted on having her send a deposit slip.

“Of course, my deposit slip would have my personal information which would be my account number,” she said.

She also noticed that a Michigan-based company was listed on the check — not the Canadian-based company she thought she was working for.

She declined to send the deposit slip and now doesn’t believe the people who hired her actually work for Intact Financial. (The company never responded to WREG’s request for comment).

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said the victim was wise not to send her deposit slip and suggested the check was likely fraudulent.

“Probably the check is gonna bounce and then she’ll be out any money she spent,” said Nancy Crawford.

Crawford said that although some work-from-home job offers are legitimate, most are scams, and says some use the names of real companies.

“Oftentimes, the crooks put up a phony website that looks very much like the real website,” said Crawford.

WREG tried emailing and calling the alleged scammers, who utilized a Google Voice phone number, but never heard back.

“There are people out there who are trying to get information and they was almost successful,” said the victim.